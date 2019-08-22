|
Mary Louise Blair
Selma - Mary Louise Blair, 63, of Selma, IN passed away unexpectedly, early Sunday morning, August 18, 2019 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born in Hartford City, IN on January 16, 1956 the daughter of Jerry G. and Mary Ellen (Evans) Weaver. She was a 1974 graduate of Blackford County High School.
Mary retired in 2007 after more than 25 years as a Custodian with Liberty Perry Schools of Selma, IN. She loved her dog children Sissy and Max, helping people, camping, but most will be remember as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Selma Lions Club.
She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Gary L. Baker; four children, Robert John Blair, Connie Gustin (husband, Jay), Dawne Brunner (husband, Toby) and Suseanne Lyn Downs (husband, Butch); two brothers, Max Lee Weaver (wife, Diana) and Rev. Michael DeWayne Weaver (wife, Sharon); six grandchildren, Lucas Wade Blair, Joshua D. Gustin, Tyler N. Gustin, Michael Hoyt Weaver, Matt Brunner and Daniel Brunner. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a husband, Bobby Charles Blair.
There will be private services for the family. There will be no visitation hours. Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Dunkirk Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 22, 2019