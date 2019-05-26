|
|
Mary Louise Glaze Kilmer
Muncie - MARY LOUISE GLAZE KILMER, 100, went to be with her Lord May 7, 2019. Until her death, she was blessed to stay in her home in Lake Alfred, Fl. She was born October 2, l918, the daughter of Wm. Earl and Margaret May (Madge) Glaze. She attended schools in DeSoto, Eaton and graduated in 1936 from Center High School.
On December 31, 1937 she married George Kilmer. They owned and operated Kilmer Car and Tractor Co in both Muncie and Land O' Nod on State Rd. 35.
She was a former member of New Burlington United Methodist and presently a member of Auburndale United Methodist where she enjoyed quilting and crafting every week with her friends. Mary was known for her hospitality and good cooking. She loved Jesus, was always helping others and her motto was "stay sweet"! In her earlier days, she was bookkeeper for the family business and helped her parents in the Land O' Nod Restaurant. Mary, George and son, Charles, moved to Fl in 1964.
She will be missed by her daughter, Betty Orebaugh (Keith), and son, Charles Kilmer (Laura), Fl. Grandchildren, Mary Coffman (Johnnie), Andy Orebaugh (Lorie), Molly Uliczny (Eric), Ben Orebaugh, and Dawn DeLuca (Christian), fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Ada Gourley, son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Sharon Kilmer, grandchildren, Lora Lynne and Daniel Joe Orebaugh and Tim Kilmer.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Oakville First Brethren on June 15, 2019. Visitation 10-11 Service at 11. 320 W Oakville Rd, Oakville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Oakville First Brethren to help local families.
Published in The Star Press on May 26, 2019