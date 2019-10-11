|
Mary Lucille Thrall
New Castle - Mary Lucille Thrall, 87, a resident of New Castle passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 4, 1932 in Arlington, Indiana to the late Lowell and Vivian (Northam) Ritter.
A 1950 graduate of Arlington High School, Mary married her high school sweetheart two weeks after graduation on May 17, 1950. Mary worked with her husband, Dick in the parts department at the Chevrolet dealership in Muncie for 28 years, retiring December 31, 1994. After retirement, Dick and Mary lived in Arizona before returning to New Castle in 2014. Mary enjoyed traveling and camping with her family at national parks throughout the United States. In her later years, Mary became a member of Gold Wing Road Riders Association, traveling with her husband to 45 states and Canada.
Mary was a member of the Enchanted Hills Baptist Church in Tucson, Arizona where she served as a greeter and financial secretary. She is currently a member of the Grand Avenue Baptist Church in New Castle. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Michael Thrall of Indianapolis, Teresa (Ken) Platts of New Castle and Lisa Thrall of Mooreland; grandchildren: Jeremy (Rachel) Platts, Carly (Josh) Lawson and Andy (Misty) Platts, all of New Castle; eight great-grandchildren; a sister: Carolyn Ronan of Homer; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Charles Dugger officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington East Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Lymphoma Research Foundation, 88 Pine Street, Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005 or [email protected] or Henry County Hospice, 798 North 16th Street, New Castle, IN 47362. You may express condolences or share a memory of Mary at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019