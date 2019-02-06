|
|
Mary Lynn (Davis) Bering
Muncie - Mary Lynn (Davis) Bering, 82, Muncie, passed away Friday evening, February 1, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Wednesday, May 6, 1936, in New Albany, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Alles) Davis. Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Indianapolis. She was the wife of Robert F. Bering Sr. whom she married on September 10, 1960. Mary was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was school secretary at St. Mary Catholic School in Muncie for nine years, an avid reader, a greeter at Meijer's for several years and a longtime volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul.
Survivors include her husband, Robert F. Bering Sr.; three sons, Robert (wife Heather) Bering Jr., Michael (wife Valerie) Bering; and Christopher (wife Julie) Bering; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Michael, Thomas, and Steven.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, or after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305 with Father David Hellman officiating.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 6, 2019