Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
820 East Charles Street
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynn (Davis) Bering


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Lynn (Davis) Bering Obituary
Mary Lynn (Davis) Bering

Muncie - Mary Lynn (Davis) Bering, 82, Muncie, passed away Friday evening, February 1, 2019, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born Wednesday, May 6, 1936, in New Albany, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Alles) Davis. Mary was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Indianapolis. She was the wife of Robert F. Bering Sr. whom she married on September 10, 1960. Mary was a parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was school secretary at St. Mary Catholic School in Muncie for nine years, an avid reader, a greeter at Meijer's for several years and a longtime volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul.

Survivors include her husband, Robert F. Bering Sr.; three sons, Robert (wife Heather) Bering Jr., Michael (wife Valerie) Bering; and Christopher (wife Julie) Bering; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Michael, Thomas, and Steven.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, or after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305 with Father David Hellman officiating.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.