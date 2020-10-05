1/
Mary Marjorie (Rouch) Card
Mary Marjorie (Rouch) Card

MODOC - Mary Marjorie (Rouch) Card, 102, passed away with her family

by her side ,on Monday, September 28, at the home of her granddaughter, Kim

Bertram of Muncie. Marjorie was born May 3, 1918, to Gilbert and Fannie Rouch at their homestead in Sheridan (Homestead) Montana. In a time when women rarely completed school, for a full 12 years Marjorie was schooled in Muskegon, MI. While in Michigan, she witnessed the advancement of the automobile industry.

After the War, Marjorie returned to Indiana where she began a family, raising four children. In August of 1972, she became the first new merit-system appointed Post Master, attaining the highest score in the US. Marjorie worked diligently for the USPS for 30 years. Following her retirement, she began to travel destinations throughout the world. Notoriously, she was invited to a rocket launch at Cape Canaveral, and the following party. Marjorie was a celebrated 50-year member of The Order of Eastern Star.

Following her accomplishments and travels, for 26 years, Marjorie spent her winters in Florida. For the last five years she took turns staying with her daughters.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Marilyn (John) Dickey of Economy; Patricia (Jim) Fruit of Winchester; Shirley (Jim) Dykes of Buckatunna, MS; 1 son, Marc (Kay) Card, of Middletown; beloved grandchildren, Mary L. Bertram and Kim Bertram of Muncie; Jeanna (Jack) Shafer of Parker City; Tara (Dale) Bickel of Modoc; James F. Bertram, of Delvon, WI; Jamie (Stephanie) Fruit of Sioux Falls, SD; Bill (Theresa) Fruit of Parker City; Shane (Shari) Fruit of Westfield; Michael (Colleen) Fields and Steve Fields, all of Parker; Lori (Charles) Bullard of Buckatunna, MS; James (Jr) Dykes, of Texas; Kim (John) Ashton of Middletown; Marcie (Bill) Shultz of Noblesville; and, Cindy (Brian) Welker of Anderson; 25 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her ex-husband,

Everett Card; and, a great-granddaughter, Valkyrie Marker.

The family would like to thank the IU Health Hospice care workers, and Marjorie's granddaughter, Kim, for their care during her time of need.

At this time, there will be no public services. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
