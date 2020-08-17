1/1
Mary McWhorter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary McWhorter

Springport - Mary Etta McWhorter, 76, Springport, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 19, 1943 in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Hester (Neal) Norris. Mary was employed as a cook for over 20 years at Ball State University prior to her retirement. Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family.

Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Luther McWhorter; two daughters, Katie Phillips, and Elaine Rees, (husband-Gene); two granddaughters, Heather Hosier, (husband-Jonathan), and Jaime Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Hosier, Lacey Hosier, and Braxton Phillips.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Adam McWhorter; brother, Gordon Norris; and two sisters, Judy Stahl and Pat Clark.

Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with Pastor Bruce Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:00 noon on Wednesday until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.

The family asks that everyone please follow the COVID mask and social distancing guidelines.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved