Mary McWhorter

Springport - Mary Etta McWhorter, 76, Springport, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born October 19, 1943 in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James and Hester (Neal) Norris. Mary was employed as a cook for over 20 years at Ball State University prior to her retirement. Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Luther McWhorter; two daughters, Katie Phillips, and Elaine Rees, (husband-Gene); two granddaughters, Heather Hosier, (husband-Jonathan), and Jaime Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Hosier, Lacey Hosier, and Braxton Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Adam McWhorter; brother, Gordon Norris; and two sisters, Judy Stahl and Pat Clark.
Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with Pastor Bruce Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:00 noon on Wednesday until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude.
The family asks that everyone please follow the COVID mask and social distancing guidelines.