Mary Oliphant
Muncie - Mary "Glenda" Oliphant, age59:
Mary Glendora (Garrett) Oliphant, age 59 died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Glenda was born on July 31, 1960 in Muncie. She is the daughter of the late David Garrett and Ruth Garrett.
Glenda was a loving mother and grandmother, sister, and daughter. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her six grandchildren and some of the homey pursuits of life: taking care of her home, gardening, sewing, jigsaw puzzles, and playing with her dog, Billy. She was a generous and caring person to all who knew her.
Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Robert Oliphant and her brother, Vincent Garrett. She is survived by her partner Gregory Kirtz, her mother, Ruth and her three sisters, Rhonda Garrett, Cassie Garrett, and Melissa Overton.
Glenda is also survived by her three children: Crystal Frayer (Eric), Javin Garrett (Desiree), and Bob Oliphant (Holly); six grandchildren: Isabelle Frayer, Victor and Luke Garrett, and Evelyn, Vivian, and Ivy Oliphant; three nieces and one nephew: Chelsie, Cierra Beal, Illyssa and Isaac Overton; one great-niece, Kadri and one great nephew, Kai Meyer.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Parson Mortuary from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Burial of cremated remains will take place at the Tomlinson Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 22, 2019