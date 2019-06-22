|
|
Mary Phyllis Halstead
Losantville - Mary Phyllis Halstead, 86 years old, of Losantville, In., joined her Father in Heaven on June 10th, 2019. She passed peacefully and unexpectedly at her family farm home in Losantville.
Phyllis was born on August 30th, 1932, in Losantville, the daughter of Carl O'Dell and Mary (Demeter) O'Dell. She lived the majority of her life in Losantville, where she served her community for decades as a postal carrier and, later, as Post Master. Phyllis was a strong Christian woman, unwaivering in her faith, compassion, kindness, and service to God. She delighted in gardening, reading, crosswords, cards and games, visiting with countless dear friends, and following the lives and adventures of her many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never missed sending a card, be it birthday, anniversary, or many other milestones in the lives of her family and friends. In her later years, she discovered a passion for clogging, which became yet another outlet for her boundless energy and enthusiasm. She was an active member of the Cornfield Cloggers, in Indiana, and the Indian Creek Cloggers in Florida. Phyllis was an active and dedicated member of Antioch Christian Church, in Losantville, for over 50 years and belonged to the congregation of Faith Methodist Church in her latter years in Florida as well. She will be forever missed and well loved by all of these extended families.
Phyllis was preceded in passing by her adoring husband of 61 years, Max Wayne Halstead. Together, in the greatest of love, they raised four children: Jeffrey (Lana) Halstead, Jennifer (Mark) Wisehart-Thompson, Jay (Michelle) Halstead, and Jorden Halstead, who survive her. Phyllis also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren who loved and will miss her beyond measure.
A celebration of her life will be held at Antioch Christian Church in Losantville at three o'clock on July 27th, 2019. Flowers are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
Online condolences may be made at culbersonfh.com.
Let not your hearts be troubled, for she has gone to that glorious place prepared for her, and us all, through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Published in The Star Press on June 22, 2019