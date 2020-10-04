Mary Pope
Yorktown - Mary L. (Mitchell) Pope, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 2nd, 2020.
Mary was born on April 6, 1949 to Orla & Virginia Mitchell. After Orla's passing in 1960, Virginia married Dale Gentry and together they raised Mary and her four siblings.
On February 14, 1970, Mary married Frank Pope and together they raised two children, MaryAnn Pope (significant other, Will Hughes) and John Pope (wife Melissa). Mary loved her family and was proud of them all, especially her granddaughter, Katie Gervolino with whom she shared a very special bond.
Mary loved getting together with her extended family. She was definitely a favorite family member to many. She invested her time and energies with her brothers and sisters as well as her many nieces and nephews. Creating memories for and with them was important to her.
In addition to her husband, children and granddaughter, Mary is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Speidel (Jerry); Mark Mitchell (Samara); Kevin Mitchell and Julie Gentry-Bellaver (Richard) as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by many friends including three of her best friends since childhood, Judy Gernand, Laurie Swartz & Loretta Parsons.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Elmer & Erlene Pope; sister-in-law Doris Carney, sister and brother-in-law Frances & George Deeb, brother-in-law Mike Beard.
Memorial contributions may be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund), 1209 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN, 47303 in Mary's memory.
Private Family graveside services will be held at the Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor Kate Muhlbier officiating. Parson Mortuary & Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary & Cremation Center on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
.