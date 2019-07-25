Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
Mary Rose Kinder


1939 - 2019
Mary Rose Kinder

Hartford City - Mary Rose Kinder, 79, passed away at 11:25 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Ackerville, WV on December 23, 1939 to Ira M. Mullins and Elsie (Litton) Mullins.

Mary married Russell G. Kinder on May 15, 1956 in Sheridan, WV.

She was owner and operator of Kinder Tax Service. She was a member of Shepherd's Chapel Church in Arkansas.

Mary was an avid reader. She collected many things and loved going to rummages.

She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband, Russell G. Kinder of Hartford City; children, Becky R. (husband, Pat) McArdle of Indianapolis and Russell G. (wife, Deah) Kinder Jr. of La Fontaine, IN; daughter-in-law, Janice Kinder of Jacksonville, FL; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Jean and Linda.

She is also preceded in death by her son, Gregory D. Kinder and 9 siblings.

Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home with visitation being from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mary will be cremated.

Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on July 25, 2019
