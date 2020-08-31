Mary "Lucille" Smith Evans



Mary "Lucille" Smith Evans, 97, peacefully entered Heaven's gates on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie, IN. Her family was by her side. She was born on April 25, 1923, Kokomo, IN, to the late James and Mary (Barthlemy) Smith. She lived in Kokomo all her life until she moved to Lynd Place Assisted Living, Muncie, Jan. 2018, to be closer to her daughter. After she graduated from Kokomo High School in 1941, she married Abraham "Abe" Lincoln Evans on June 14, 1942. That same year, she joined Abe's church, First Baptist, and it became hers, also. They were married for 69 years until he died on Dec. 31, 2011.



They both loved their church. She taught Sunday School (children and adults), Vacation Bible School, was involved in Women's groups and Bible studies, and served on a variety of committees. It was not uncommon for her to tell others about her love for Jesus and encourage them to get their lives right with God. For 30 years she volunteered for the American Red Cross. She kept a meticulous lawn that featured beautiful roses and other flowers. Sending greeting cards for all occasions was a passion of hers. Grandma Lucy especially loved her grandchildren; they brought her great joy. She was a caring and involved grandmother. In addition, she LOVED chocolate. Feel free to bring chocolate in her memory! :)



Lucille is survived by the following family members: daughter, Carolyn Shelton (Allen), Muncie; grandchildren: Rich Evans (Chelsea), Kristin Rodil (Ray), Lindsey Pence (Zak), Michael Shelton (Sarah), Mark Shelton, Mitchell Shelton (Holly);



great-grandchildren: Ashlee Thompson (Tylan) & Kelsee Tucker (Jordan); Matthew and Isabelle Shelton; Ethan Hudson, Avery Hudson-Roberts, and Amelia Hudson Roberts; Charlie and Henry Shelton; Waylon, Wesley, and Emmalyn Shelton;



great-great grandchildren: Quinlyn and Terron Pence; Graylan and Emma Thompson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins.



In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her sister, Martha (Smith) McGaw); brother, Jack Smith; son, Richard "Dick" Evans; grandson, Matthew L. Shelton.



Friends and family are welcome to attend the entombment service held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Sunset Memory Garden Mausoleum in Kokomo, IN. After the entombment visitors are welcome to join in a memorial gathering from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road Kokomo, IN. A celebration of Lucille's life will be held at 3:00 PM at the funeral home.



A special thanks goes to the kind and helpful staff members of Lynd Place, especially those who helped find her phone multiple times!



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Muncie Area Youth for Christ, PO Box 99, Muncie, IN 47308.









