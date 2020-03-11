|
Mary Swoveland
Losantville - Mary Swoveland, 89, of Losantville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 18, 1930 in Muncie, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter A. and Savauda (McClurg) Rush.
She worked at Windy Acres Doll Hospital and Museum for many years. Mary was past president of International Doll Makers Association, 59 year member of OES, a member of the New Castle Chapter 116 and Past Matron. She was a member of Buck Creek Church of the Brethren and the Ladies Aid. She loved traveling, cooking and taking care of her flowers.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Ernest; children, Terry (Tom) Ring and Sandi (Dwain) Robinson; grandchildren, Jeff Ring, Craig (Mary) Ring, Tami DeGroat, Ken (Diane) Robinson and Shane (Kelly) Robinson; 16 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Iva Jane Swoveland; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Ernie Swoveland, great grandchild, Andrew Hilsky; sister, Carolyn VanMatre; and a brother Walter Rush.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Order of Eastern Star Service 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Buck Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastors Mark Herbkersman and Kevin Whitmore officiating. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Henry County Hospice, 798 North 16th Street, New Castle, IN 47362. You may express condolences or share a memory of Mary at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020