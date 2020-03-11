Services
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Swoveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Swoveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Swoveland Obituary
Mary Swoveland

Losantville - Mary Swoveland, 89, of Losantville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 18, 1930 in Muncie, Indiana, a daughter of the late Walter A. and Savauda (McClurg) Rush.

She worked at Windy Acres Doll Hospital and Museum for many years. Mary was past president of International Doll Makers Association, 59 year member of OES, a member of the New Castle Chapter 116 and Past Matron. She was a member of Buck Creek Church of the Brethren and the Ladies Aid. She loved traveling, cooking and taking care of her flowers.

Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Ernest; children, Terry (Tom) Ring and Sandi (Dwain) Robinson; grandchildren, Jeff Ring, Craig (Mary) Ring, Tami DeGroat, Ken (Diane) Robinson and Shane (Kelly) Robinson; 16 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Iva Jane Swoveland; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a son, Ernie Swoveland, great grandchild, Andrew Hilsky; sister, Carolyn VanMatre; and a brother Walter Rush.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. Order of Eastern Star Service 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Buck Creek Church of the Brethren with Pastors Mark Herbkersman and Kevin Whitmore officiating. Burial will follow in Mooreland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Henry County Hospice, 798 North 16th Street, New Castle, IN 47362. You may express condolences or share a memory of Mary at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -