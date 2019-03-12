|
Mary V. Beckner
Noblesville - Mary V. Beckner passed away on Saturday March 9, 2019 at her granddaughter's home with family at her side. Born in Muncie to Bernece and Otto Ream on October 11, 1920. Mary graduated from Cowan High School in 1939. She married the love of her life Norman Beckner in 1940 and became an extraordinary farmer's wife and together they raised two daughters. Mary was a member of High Street United Methodist Church and served the community on the Monroe Township Home Economics team. Mary loved to crochet and passed many Afghans on to family and friends.
Mary is Survived by her daughter; Carolyn Slater, grandchildren; Cynthia Colpitts (Richard), Kent Nottingham, and Bill Botkin. She had been blessed with three great grandchildren: Erin Gaskin, Kyle Nottingham, Shelby Botkin and great-great granddaughter Jolie Rose Nottingham.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband of 65 years; Norman, daughter; Judy Botkin, 1 sister and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday March 15, 2019 at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street Muncie, with Pastor Stacee Fischer Gehring from High Street United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call Thursday evening March14th from 4-7 at the funeral home and an hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 12, 2019