Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
501 W. Washington St.
Hartford City, IN
1943 - 2019
MaryEllen Rogers Obituary
Hartford City - MaryEllen Rogers, 76, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at AMG Specialty Hospital, Muncie.

She was born in Chicago on January 10, 1943 to Frank and Marilyn (Martin) Marino.

She married Richard Rogers on December 3, 1966 in Chicago and the family moved to Hartford City in 1974.

MaryEllen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Gas City.

MaryEllen worked several years in the kitchen at Millers Merry Manor.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughters, Kathleen (Tony) Stanley, Diana (Jeffrey) Dragoo, and Patricia (Patrick) Williams; 12 grandchildren, Madison, Anthony, Megan, Evan and Max Stanley, Courtney and Casey Dragoo, and Anna, Mary, Rose, Lucy, and Lily Williams; sister, JoAnn Snead, River Grove, IL. Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Dorothy Rogers, brother-in-law, Gary (Carmen) Rogers, Montpelier, sister-in-law, Mary (Virgil) Sutton, Hartford City and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frank.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St. Hartford City with Father Christopher Roberts presiding. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, Muncie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 14 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday in Waters Funeral Home.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 13, 2019
