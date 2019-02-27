|
MaryJane Swain
Jasper - MaryJane Swain, our beloved Mom, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.
She was born in Muncie, Indiana, on December 29, 1926, the daughter of Ray and Margaret (Wallace) Shoemaker.
MaryJane loved spending time with her family and friends, especially those in the book club. She was a devoted mother and wife who will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Larry) Ettel, Muncie, Indiana, and Rebecca (Shawn) Gallagher, Huntingburg, Indiana; step-daughter, Karen Joyce, Franklin, Ohio.
MaryJane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Floyd Swain, who passed away in 1988; brother, John Shoemaker; step-daughter, JoAnn Williams and her husband, Alva Williams; step-son-in-law, Martin Joyce.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Sue, Brenda, Kelsey, and all of the other kindhearted staff members at Good Samaritan, for the loving manner in which they cared for our mother over the last three years.
Services to celebrate MaryJane's life, will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Visitation will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Thursday, February, 28, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Tyrus Thompson officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite #100, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019