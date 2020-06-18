Master Sergeant Stratahn Michael Hall
San Bernardino, CA - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Master Sergeant Stratahn Michael Hall, 33, passed unexpectedly away at 11 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at U.S. Army Installation Fort Irwin Base in San Bernardino County, CA.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on January 11, 1987, to Michael Shane Hall and Stephanie Lynn (Sharits) Hall-Isenberg. His mother passed away in August 2013.
Stratahn graduated from Blackford High School in 2005 and joined the United States Army on August 15, 2005, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant (E-8). He was currently serving as a Light Task Force Trainer on the Tarantula Team, Operations Group of the National Training Center. His ambition to strive to always "be first", helped in his Military Career, where he was a top-performing Soldier. He took great pride in his Country, his fellow Officers and his platoon. In regards to his leadership and success, Stratahn was vastly respected by his peers, subordinates, and superiors. MSC Hall touched many other people in the military with his wisdom, kindness, and understanding of a life of military service and beyond. He loved to learn and extended his knowledge, not only within his Military Career but was also an academic senior, taking courses in pursuit of his Bachelor's Degree.
He married Priscilla (Valencia) in November 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.
Stratahn was an outdoor person, who loved hiking, mountain climbing, fishing, hunting, skydiving and parachuting. He was always up for an adventure. Family and friends enjoyed watching or hearing about them in the stories he told. Growing up in Blackford County did not always provide adventure, but the memories of small hometown living, close family ties, and friendships would help mold him into the smiling, kind, fun loving young man that he became.
Stratahn will be profoundly missed by his wife, Priscilla Hall of San Bernardino, CA; children, Madeline O. Hall of Oldsmar, FL, Dax C. Hall of San Bernardino, CA and Patton D. Hall of San Bernardino, CA; father and step-mother, Michael Shane Hall and Julie Hall of Hartford City; siblings, Steven M. (wife, Amanda) Hall, Devon A. Beal and Elena L. Kinrose; nieces and nephews, Brewer Hall, Lenora Hall and Griffin Hall; grandparents, Nancy L. (husband, Byron) Hull of Summerfield, FL, George and Judy Toschlog of Centerville, Sharon L. Kemp (companion, Larry Arnold) of Hartford City; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a Memorial Service at Fort Irwin U.S. Army Base in California on June 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church, 2101 North Walnut Street, Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Matthews Cemetery in Matthews, IN with Military Honors being conducted by the United States Army.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Please watch our website at www.keplingerfuenralhome.com and our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page for further updates on the status of local services and to send online condolences to the family.
The family has asked that memorials be made to a PTSD Program, through the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
San Bernardino, CA - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Master Sergeant Stratahn Michael Hall, 33, passed unexpectedly away at 11 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at U.S. Army Installation Fort Irwin Base in San Bernardino County, CA.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on January 11, 1987, to Michael Shane Hall and Stephanie Lynn (Sharits) Hall-Isenberg. His mother passed away in August 2013.
Stratahn graduated from Blackford High School in 2005 and joined the United States Army on August 15, 2005, where he achieved the rank of Master Sergeant (E-8). He was currently serving as a Light Task Force Trainer on the Tarantula Team, Operations Group of the National Training Center. His ambition to strive to always "be first", helped in his Military Career, where he was a top-performing Soldier. He took great pride in his Country, his fellow Officers and his platoon. In regards to his leadership and success, Stratahn was vastly respected by his peers, subordinates, and superiors. MSC Hall touched many other people in the military with his wisdom, kindness, and understanding of a life of military service and beyond. He loved to learn and extended his knowledge, not only within his Military Career but was also an academic senior, taking courses in pursuit of his Bachelor's Degree.
He married Priscilla (Valencia) in November 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.
Stratahn was an outdoor person, who loved hiking, mountain climbing, fishing, hunting, skydiving and parachuting. He was always up for an adventure. Family and friends enjoyed watching or hearing about them in the stories he told. Growing up in Blackford County did not always provide adventure, but the memories of small hometown living, close family ties, and friendships would help mold him into the smiling, kind, fun loving young man that he became.
Stratahn will be profoundly missed by his wife, Priscilla Hall of San Bernardino, CA; children, Madeline O. Hall of Oldsmar, FL, Dax C. Hall of San Bernardino, CA and Patton D. Hall of San Bernardino, CA; father and step-mother, Michael Shane Hall and Julie Hall of Hartford City; siblings, Steven M. (wife, Amanda) Hall, Devon A. Beal and Elena L. Kinrose; nieces and nephews, Brewer Hall, Lenora Hall and Griffin Hall; grandparents, Nancy L. (husband, Byron) Hull of Summerfield, FL, George and Judy Toschlog of Centerville, Sharon L. Kemp (companion, Larry Arnold) of Hartford City; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a Memorial Service at Fort Irwin U.S. Army Base in California on June 15, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church, 2101 North Walnut Street, Hartford City, IN. Burial will follow at Matthews Cemetery in Matthews, IN with Military Honors being conducted by the United States Army.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Please watch our website at www.keplingerfuenralhome.com and our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page for further updates on the status of local services and to send online condolences to the family.
The family has asked that memorials be made to a PTSD Program, through the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.