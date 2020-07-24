1/1
Mathew David Fisher Ph.D.
1960 - 2020
Mathew David Fisher Ph.D.

Mathew David Fisher Ph.D., born July 3, 1960 in Muncie, Indiana, was welcomed into Heaven on July 17, 2020. He was humble, gentle, and a devout servant of Christ. His career was spent as an English professor at Ball State University. He won several awards at Ball State including Outstanding Teaching and Outstanding Service. He later took a position at the University of Saint Francis as the Honors College Director, and an English professor. Mathew loved his wife, children, and God more than anything. As a firm believer in the Catholic faith, he dedicated himself to becoming a Secular Franciscan. His children will remember him as an attentive and loving father. Mathew was warm and welcoming to anyone who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. He fought through several battles with cancer, but he tended to look past those challenges and see the positivity in the world. His legacy will live on through the lessons he taught his children about love, humility, grace and acceptance. He loved to fish and be out in nature, and was a cowboy at heart having spent much of his youth out west. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy, his two daughters, Noelle Fisher and Carly Fisher, his stepdaughter Leah Ludwig (Jacob), stepson Adam Byers (Whitney), his granddaughter Evelyn Byers, mother Barbara Massey Fisher Townsend (Allen), father Scott Ernest Fisher Jr., siblings: Kimberly Fisher (John Holmes), Karen Kean (Todd), Patrick Fisher (Debra), stepbrother Mark Townsend, stepsisters: Rachel Fisher, Norah Fisher, Sonya Griffith (Mark) and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday July 27, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303. It will also be livestreamed on the St. Mary Parish Muncie IN Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Church, 2300 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
July 24, 2020
Just saw Matt the other day, he was in a great mood and looking at cars.
Went to Wapahani with him and was on the Speech team with him. Have some great memories. To all his family I am very sorry for your loss.
Blake Absher
Classmate
