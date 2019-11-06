|
Matthew A. Grove
Eaton - Matthew A. Grove, 39, passed away on November 4, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after an extended illness.
Matthew was born on February 15, 1980 in Muncie, Indiana to James and Melinda Grove. He graduated from Delta High School in 1999 and went on to work for Walmart as a greeter.
He was a member of Troop 28 and later became an assistant leader. Matthew was a member of the Eaton Volunteer Fire Department for over 19 years. The fire department was Matthew's life. He enjoyed attending the district fire department meetings and if there was an event at a another fire department, you would find Matthew there.
He was well-known around Eaton for volunteering for many town functions. Matthew will be missed not only by his family but by his community.
He is survived by his mother, Melinda Grove; uncle, John Stephenson (Sharon); aunt, Kathy Robinette (Ron), uncle, Dan Reed (Debbie); as well as several great-aunts and uncles, several cousins, Sammy the cat, as well as his Eaton Fire Department family.
Matthew was preceded in death by his father, James Grove and his twin brother, Mark Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Eaton Church of God 700 E Harris St., Eaton with Pastor Roger Spitler and Brian Waters officiating. Burial will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for friends and family will be from 2:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 8th and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Eaton Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 276 Eaton, IN 47338.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, Eaton. Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019