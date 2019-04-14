Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Matthew Allen Petersen


1972 - 2019
Matthew Allen Petersen Obituary
Matthew Allen Petersen

Muncie - Matthew Allen Petersen, 46, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

He was born in Muncie on October 3, 1972, the son of Thurman and Helen (Hildebrand) and graduated from Muncie Southside High School.

Matt currently worked at Meijer and loved participating in the Delaware County Special Olympics.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-one years, Sandy Petersen; two sons, Christopher and Matthew J. Petersen; three brothers, Melvin Petersen, Marvin Petersen and Mark Petersen; three sisters, Rosa Gullett, Sue Pierce and Donna Hamilton; two aunts, Jo Ann McKain and Alberta Messer; along with many nieces and nephews.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 14, 2019
