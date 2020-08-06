Matthew Burton
Muncie - Matthew Todd Burton, 53, Muncie, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after a long battle with ALS.
He was born April 5, 1967 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Franklin and Linda (Merrill) Burton. Matt was a 1985 graduate of Wes-Del High School. He was employed by GM for seven years working in the Guide Lamp plant in Anderson, and the Assembly Center in Wentzville, MO. Matt was also employed at Yorktown Tool & Die for thirteen years. His last three years of employment before ALS pushed him into retirement he worked as a tool maker for FCA in Kokomo.
Matt loved archery, fishing, and shooting with his sons and grandchildren, but most of all he enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea (Barnard) Burton, Muncie; daughter, Nicole Wheeler, (husband-Ryan), Peru, IN; two sons, Tyler Burton, Muncie; and Trevor Burton, (wife-Rachel), Muncie; parents, Franklin and Linda Burton, Gaston; in-laws, Gaylord and Joyce Barnard, Muncie; three grandchildren, Cameron, Mason, and Sophie Wheeler; two brothers, Steve Burton, (wife-Judy), Pennsylvania; Eric Burton, Gaston; and several other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clifford and Della Merrill; paternal grandparents, Tilford and Mary Burton; and mother-in-law, Frances Barnard.
A celebration of Matt's life will be held at the Cowan Lions Club, 607 S. Malissa St., Muncie, IN at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Family and friends will gather to share memories of Matthew at the Lions Club from 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd until the time of service.
Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, Muncie, is entrusted with the arrangements.
