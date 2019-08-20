Services
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
259 N. Main St
Upland, IN 46989
(765) 998-2101
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Matthew R. Butler


1985 - 2019
Matthew R. Butler Obituary
Matthew R. Butler

Muncie - Matthew R. Butler, 34, of Matthews, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at IU Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie.

Matt was born June 12, 1985, in Muncie, Indiana to Ronald D. and Patricia A. " Pat " Melton Butler, they survive in Muncie. He graduated from Delta High School with the class of 2004, received a degree as an Auto Technician from University of Northwestern Ohio, and was employed by Ivanhoe's Restaurant Upland.

He married Lindsey R. Coffey, September 22, 2012, in Muncie, and she survives.

He was a 2 time kidney recipient, receiving his first kidney when he was 14 from his father, then a few years later he had to have another kidney transplant. He was a member of the Matthews Fire Department and Upland Baseball Board. He helped maintain the ball fields and worked the concession stand; baseball was his life.

In addition to his parents and wife, survivors include his sons: Logan Miller and Mason Butler, at home. Sister: Pat (Kenny) Walker, Jamestown, TN; brother: James (Terri) Butler, Muncie; Half-sister: Tonya Butler, Muncie; half-brother: Dale (Jackie) Butler, Littleton, NC; Grandmother: Agnes Melton, Yorktown; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law: Rick and Renee Coffey, Matthews; and sister-in-law: Emily Coffey, Matthews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lloyd Melton, Morris and Bonnie Butler, Uncle Rick Butler, and cousin Nick Wilson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, Indiana, where visitation will be held from 4-8 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 20, 2019
Remember
