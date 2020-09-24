1/1
Matthew Ryan Gonzales
1988 - 2020
Matthew Ryan Gonzales

Muncie - Matthew Ryan Gonzales, age 32, resident of Muncie, Indiana, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana.

He was born June 21, 1988 in Muncie and was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School. He loved family activities and was a sports enthusiast. He played football, soccer, and baseball and exceled as a wrestler. He was an Indiana State AAU champion numerous times competing in the Roman Greco Style wrestling events. He also enjoyed the outdoors and fishing with his father and grandfather. He worked in construction and was a member of Construction Union #1112.

Left to cherish his loving memory include, two children, Adelina and Izabel Gonzales, both of Muncie; mother of his children, Patty Castillo, Muncie; his mother, Petra Pettiford (Anthony, Sr.), Muncie; his father, Juan Gonzales (Teresa), Muncie; paternal grandmother, Maria J. Gonzales, Muncie; two siblings, Eric Gonzalez and Amanda Gonzales (fiance', Andrew Shawler). Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Calistro Gonzales; maternal grandparents, Jose and Tedora Gonzalez; twin daughter and sister to Adelina, Twin Baby Girl B.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Macer-Hall-Marcum & Moffitt Funeral Home, 2011 East Broad Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Green Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call Saturday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., before services.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt -Broad St.
SEP
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt -Broad St.
Funeral services provided by
Macer-Hall-Marcum-Moffitt -Broad St.
2011 Broad St
New Castle, IN 47362
765-529-5900
