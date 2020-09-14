1/1
Matthew Shackelfurd
1984 - 2020
Matthew Shackelfurd

Yorktown - Matthew Ryan Shackelfurd, 36, Yorktown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He was born August 30, 1984 in San Diego, California, the son of Kenneth Shackelfurd and Melinda (McAlister) Shackelfurd. Matthew grew up in Muncie and attended Delta High School. Matthew was employed by DK Dwellings in Carmel. He was a huge Colts fan and enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

He is survived by his mother, Melinda Shackelfurd; father, Kenneth Shackelfurd, (wife-Tami); brother, Alex Shackelfurd; step brother, Brock Morgan; grandmothers, Carolyn Elliott and Donna Lephart; aunt, Joni Miller, (husband-Raymond); aunt, Kelly Collicco, (husband-Tony); uncle Bob Shackelford, (wife-Carole); special cousins, Rachel Keeley and Travis Shackelfurd, (Autumn); cousins, Jessica Henning, Chelesta Adena, Anthony Collico, and Ayriel, Hannah, and Audrey Keeley; special friends, Sam Pruitt, (wife-Melissa); Drew Sayre, (wife-Heather); and Jon Murphy, (wife-Bri); Kyle Hargis; and several other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Allphin McAlister and Kenneth Shackelfurd, Sr.; great-grandparents, Gilbert and Betty Rager; and an aunt, Candy Shackelfurd.

Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with Pastor Kevin Woodgett officiating.

Calling will be at the mortuary from 11:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
