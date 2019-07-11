|
Matthew Spoonemore
Muncie - Matthew Spoonemore age of 40. "How lucky I am having something that makes saying goodbye so hard"- Winnie the Pooh.
Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 our beloved passed on to the next stage of his journey. A man filled with passion, art and love whom had widespread effect on many that experienced his brilliance. Matthew was most defined by his talent as an artist, ability to bring laughter and his unshakable devotion to those held dear.
Born in Muncie on April 17, 1979, childhood memories include family vacations to the beach, long rides with his mother jamming out to the latest tune, car shopping with his dad, singing with cousin Kelly and time with friends. With an impressive photographic memory and God given talent he began to blossom as an artist, sketching apparel and designing houses at a very early age.
Prior to graduating Yorktown High School in 1997, meeting his best friend Kim led to a passion for the color guard activity and provided life-long friendship. Upon graduating from high school, Matt taught color guard at Winchester and Muncie Southside while attending Ball State University. In 2002 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Art Education and began teaching at West Johnston High School in Benson, NC. There, he nurtured the color guard program as founding director and was honored as "Teacher of the Year" in his debut year in education. Upon returning to Indiana in 2005 he worked with various color guard programs including Mooresville, Lawrence North, Muncie Southside, and Muncie Central. He was the acting director of Hamilton Southeastern's Open Class guard program, served on the IHSCGA Executive Board for seven years and received the association's highest honor of the Envoy Award in 2019. Creating concepts, choreography, costume, flag, and show designs for various marching band and winter guard programs was one way he shared his gift as an artist. Always layered with inspiration and heart, his shows were intended to inspire his students and reflected the seasons of his life.
The friendships he developed through his work, his teaching and his loved ones were precious to him. The imprint he left on the lives of so many is an indisputable fact. A career spanning ten years leading the visual team at Anthropologie in Indianapolis placed his talents and education on display through inspiring window displays, art installations and his abilities as a leader and mentor. Responsibility for seven locations allowed his influence to be widespread for the last three years with Anthro and led to his position as Vice President of Marching Arts for Rivar's Custom Show apparel. Designing costumes and flags for various programs, it combined his two careers and fulfilled his childhood dream. His talents and passion live on through his work in many places, one of which is design and concept for the Hazelwood Estate renovation that is now the home of Parlour at Hazelwood.
His devotion as a partner and love for his parents were always of his top priority, but so were his friends, his work professionally, his commitment to the kids he taught and his peers. He rarely stopped. Always sketching, listening to music for the next show, working on projects for friends, teaching, traveling for work and doing everything he could possibly do is just who Matthew was. He still found time to appreciate dinner at home with Bryce, go for a bike ride and do anything in his power to provide a laugh for those around.
Matthew's strength was apparent as he received a diagnosis of stage 4 Esophageal Cancer in February of 2018. His fight, positive attitude, tolerance and perseverance were inspiring to those around him, including his team of doctors and nurses. Matthew touched the hearts of so many and gave us all he had. He will be forever in our hearts. Until we meet again.
Matt was preceded in death by his family gone too soon, his mom Pam Muncey Spoonemore, uncle Ray Muncey, beloved grandmother's Ruby Muncey and Beverly Smith, grandfather Dave Smith, and grandma, Martha Barrett.
Matt is survived by his loving partner, Bryce Anderson; his dad, Rick Spoonemore; brother, Aaron Spoonemore (wife, Megan); nieces, Ryane and Reece; brother-in-law, Clayton Anderson; his nieces and nephews, Caden and Cali Anderson; mother and father in law, Bruce and Lori Anderson; best friend, Kim Wilhoit; aunts and uncles, Linda and Phil Montgomery, Jackie and Garry Davis; cousins, Jim and Linda Montgomery and Rick and Shannon Montgomery, Kelly Davis and Chad Davis, Jason and Nancy Muncey, Ray (Bubba) and Kim Muncey, Rachelle and John Rodriguez and several other cousins; Also surviving are several of Bryce's extended family members.
A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W. University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303. Family and friends may call from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the church.
A private family burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana High School Color Guard Association, Inc. (IHSCGA), 8308 W. Lincolnshire Dr. Yorktown, IN 47396. All donations are tax deductible.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 11, 2019