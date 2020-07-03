1/1
Maureen Louise Mullikin Daugherty
Munice - Maureen Louise Mullikin Daugherty, 82, passed away Thursday evening, April 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Parker City on July 10, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Iona May (Bennett) Mullikin, was a 1955 graduate of Stoney Creek High School, in 1957 she married Norman E. Daugherty in the Windsor Methodist Church and they enjoyed forty years together.

Mrs. Daugherty had been employed by Indiana Bell Telephone Company, Prestige Portraits, Ball Stores, Ball Memorial Hospital and Pathologist Associated.

She attended St. Paul's Methodist Church, enjoyed her Euchre Clubs, especially the Friday evening group, The Red Hat Organization, and her Wednesday Pizza King Gang. She enjoyed all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her son, Dan Daugherty (Vicki); six grandchildren, Douglas Beckham (Sarah), Nicholas Beckham, Randy Tooley (Amanda), Mitchell Tooley (Cynthianne), Travis Daugherty, and Jessica Daugherty; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Mullikin (Beverly) and Allen Mullikin; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman E. Daugherty; and two daughters, Debbi Tooley and Diane Beckham.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

A celebration of Maureen's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 at Amvets Post #12, 7621 IN-3, Muncie, Indiana 47303. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303, or the charity of the donor's choice.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences will be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
