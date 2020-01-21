|
|
Maurice P. "Pete" Whitcomb
Muncie - Maurice P. "Pete" Whitcomb, 93, passed away on January 20, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 18, 1926, the son of Leslie and Bertha (Holbert) Whitcomb, attended Muncie Central High School and served his country in The United States Army.
He owned and operated WW Service prior to starting at Muncie Fire Department in 1954 where he worked as the chief mechanic and also as Battalion Chief. He retired from Muncie Fire Department in 1990 and was the oldest living department retiree.
Pete was an avid golfer and was proud of his four hole-in-one's. He was also a proud hospice house volunteer and cook while living in Zephyrhills, Florida. Pete always had a wonderful sense of humor and went out of his way to help people.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-two years, Donna Ball Whitcomb; his children, Michael Whitcomb (wife, Ofelia), Pat Davis (husband, Clay), Maryellen South (husband, John), Sue Ball, Mike Ball (wife, Connie), Pat Ball (wife, Sonita) and Tim Ball (wife, Carol); a brother, Robert Luke Whitcomb (wife, Donna); also surviving are twenty grandchildren; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth I. Whitcomb; a sister, Christine Finchum; a grandson, Matthew Norrell; a granddaughter, Jessica Domingo; and his parents.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Father Robert Williams officiating.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020