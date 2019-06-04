Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
Max A. Thomas Obituary
Max A. Thomas, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital ER.

He was born in Eaton on December 25, 1942 to Aurora Thomas and Forest G. (Feazel) Thomas. Both of his parents preceded him in death.

Max graduated from Eaton High School in 1960.

He married Elizabeth "Liz" (Smith) on December 15, 1979 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Max was a self-employed concrete contractor and was a member of the Muncie Bricklayers Local. He attended Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in his younger years.

He loved watching the Cubs and Bears, with football being his favorite.

Max will be sadly missed by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" A. Thomas of Hartford City; daughters, Michelle L. (Steven) Gallahue of Asheville, NC and Monica (Thomas) Boyer of Southern Wells County; granddaughter, Megan Erin Gallahue of Alexandria; in-laws, David H. (Cathy) Smith of Roll; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Nina Jean Thomas and Rex E. Thomas.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.

www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019
