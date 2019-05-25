|
|
Max D. Dellinger
Middletown - Max D. Dellinger, 66, resident of Middletown, passed away May 23, 2019 at St. Vincent's Regional Hospital in Anderson.
He was born in New Castle, February 1, 1953 the son of Lloyd and Sarah Margaret Forney Dellinger. He worked in information systems with Caladon Trucking retiring in 2018.
He was a member of the Good Shepherd Community Church of Huntsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers: Jim Swinford, Richard, Charles, Jack, and Larry Dellinger.
Survivors are his wife whom he married July 23, 1988, Patsy (Stanley) of Middletown, 2 children: Jeremy Dellinger (Tanya) of Yorktown and Amanda (Jorge) Mencias of Plymouth, 6 grandchildren.
Services will be Wednesday at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Community Church, Huntsville with Pastors Marty Ballard, Paul Bishop and Claude Creel officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call on Tuesday at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown from 4-8 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Community Church.
Published in The Star Press on May 25, 2019