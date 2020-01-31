|
|
Max E. Ingle
Albany - Max's crops have all been harvested, and God has called His faithful servant home to tend to Heaven's crops and mow Heaven's side ditches. Max E. Ingle, 89, passed away on January 30, 2020.
Max was born in Indianapolis on November 20, 1930 to Glen and Alice (Meeks) Ingle. Max, a storyteller, always shared how his family had to move to Selma during the Depression. Max was raised with his two sisters, Annabelle (Woody) Kyle and Nancy (Paul) Parkison.
Along with a few of his fellow Class of 1949 Selma Bluebirds, Max enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He then went on active duty in 1950 on the LST 1148 and served two years during the Korean War. Again, lots of stories. When it was time to re-enlist, Max said, "No thanks." He returned home and purchased his first tractor to begin farming and married his sweetheart, Ann Lasley. Max and Ann shared four children- Rev. Dennis Ingle Sr, Rev. Mark Ingle, Lori Ingle, and Nicole Brown- and ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Max experienced numerous life adventures. In the 1960s, Max formed a unique friendship with an African American civil rights leader, Rev. Jacob C. Williams of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muncie. Max and his family, against social norms at the time, joined Trinity UMC during a time of great racial division. A lifelong friendship developed between the families that transcended both race and background. Max's family participated with Rev. Williams during the Civil Rights struggle in the 1960s and 1970s. During this time, Max and Ann welcomed foster children of different races into their home.
A period of illness caused Max to give up farming for about four years. He worked as a feed salesman for Hayne's Milling Company. Oh, the stories he could tell from that. It was a wonderful time, but God told him it was time for him to return to farming. God made Max a farmer, which made him a happy and contented man.
To help with this, Max formed an informal partnership with Jim Swingley and they farmed both Max's and Jim's farms. When he was 72 years old, God told Max it was time to retire from active farming.
Max then married Carol Ingle and helped raise her 3 sons and several foster children until their split.
In 1994, Max met Candy Huxhold and a strong connection was made. They married in 2009 after a 15-year courtship and were able to spend almost 26 years together. They shared many wonderful adventures and she cared for him until his death. They also joined what is now Compass Church in Selma, where he loved to greet everyone and tell his many stories. He was a wonderful stepfather to her two sons, Rich (Candy) and Jason (Kathy) Huxhold.
Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, with Reverend Mark Ellcessor officiating. Cremation will take place following services.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Compass Church, 400 North County Road 600 East, Selma, IN 47383.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020