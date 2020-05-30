Max Earl Sumwalt
Max Earl Sumwalt

Muncie - Max Earl Sumwalt, 89, passed away on Friday May 29, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 1, 1931 in Hartford City, the son of Harry and Marietta Sumwalt.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean (Connor) Sumwalt of Muncie; and three daughters, LuAnn Kreitzman of Belvidere, IL, Kelly Sue Sumwalt of Rockford, IL and Tonya Haltom of Belvidere, IL.

Cremation will take place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
