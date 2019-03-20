Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saratoga United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Saratoga United Methodist Church
Ridgeville - Max H. White, 80, passed away at his home, on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born August 2, 1938 to Ralph and Norma (Harter) White.

Max graduated from Ward Township High School in 1956. He had worked at Overmyer Mould, Ball Corporation, and he retired from Beckett Bronze. He was a member of the Saratoga United Methodist Church.

Max is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathryn (Shaffer) White; daughter, Sherry (Kurt) Prescott; son, Gary (Stacy) White; four grandchildren, Megan, Zach, Brittney, and Jordan; 13 great grandchildren, Blake, TJ, A'Shya, Brylie, Kayleigh, Bentley, Boston, Logan, Kammi, Aiden, Crosby, Pypar, and Hayes; sister, Joanna Brown; brother, Terry (Sandra) White; and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate Max's life will be at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Saratoga United Methodist Church, with Pastor Lori McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow at Saratoga Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 12:00-5:00 p.m., at the church.

Memorials may be given to the Saratoga United Methodist Church, or to the Ward Township Volunteer Fire Department, 107 N. Barber St, Saratoga, IN 47382.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019
