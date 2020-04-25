|
|
Maxine Isabelle (Mitchell) Byers
Muncie - Maxine Isabelle (Mitchell) Byers, 95, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Golden Living Center.
She was born on July 29, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Dickerson) Mitchell.
Maxine graduated from Muncie Central High School. She worked at Woolworth at North West Plaza and Moore's department store in Muncie. Maxine loved fishing and flowers. She won a prize for having the prettiest flowers in the neighborhood.
Mrs. Byers was on several bowling leagues in Muncie. She enjoyed playing euchre, traveling, and singing and dancing with her husband, Marvin E. Byers.
Survivors include her two daughters, June Miller (Sam) of Muncie and Susie Rhoades of Fort Worth, TX; special daughter, Sally Cook; seven grandchildren, Carrie Schad (Bob), Matthew Schad (Sara), John Miller (Angie), Greg Miller (Yvonne), Jessica Rose, Danny Rhoades (Esther), and Kim Byers; thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years Marvin E. Byers, a son, Barney Byers, grandson, John Byers, five brothers, Jack Johnson, Don Johnson, Robert Johnson, Gary Mitchell, and her twin brother, Max Mitchell, and one sister, Phyllis LaVelle.
Services for Maxine will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020