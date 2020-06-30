Maxine Joan (Welsh) Bennett
Maxine Joan (Welsh) Bennett, 88, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Yorktown Manor. She was a leap year baby, born in Matthews, Indiana, on Monday, February 29, 1932. Maxine was the daughter of Curtis Welsh and Lillie Mae (Justice) Welsh.
Maxine was married to the love of her life, Jack L. Bennett, for sixty-two years. They dated for several years while he was in the Navy and served in the Korean War. Writing letters back and forth became their way of "courting", and in fact, that is how he proposed to her….through a letter. Maxine was an avid reader, loved to watch her soap operas on television, and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy (Delynn) Bell of Yorktown, Indiana, and Brenda (Bob) Greenwalt of Muncie, Indiana; granddaughters, Deborah (Stephen) Couch of Muncie, Indiana, and Pamela Patterson of Yorktown, Indiana; great-grandsons, Logan (Raquel) Patterson, Mason Patterson, and Hayden Couch, all of Muncie, Indiana; brothers, Rex (Patty) Welsh of Anderson, Indiana, and Phillip (Jayne) Welsh of Muncie, Indiana; sister, Sandy Bell of Muncie, Indiana; and close friend and sister-in-law, Joyce Greene of Tucson, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; her beloved great-granddaughter, Elisabeth Kathleen Couch; and a brother, Donald Welsh.
Private graveside services will be held at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Larry Thomas will officiate.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic a mask is required at the graveside service, and please remember to be safe and adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
