Maxine Reynolds, 82, of New Castle, a loving wife to her husband and mother to three children, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Maxine has always shown the strength and determination needed to get through life. Her kind, caring, and loving heart was a beautiful example for all.
Survivors are her husband of 64 years, Harry Reynolds; son, Michael (Julie) Reynolds; daughters: Vicki (Jeff) Gibson and Cheryl (Daniel) Duncan; sisters: Billie Mohler and Kay (Larry) Bradburn; brothers: Patrick Smith and Eddie (Janet) Smith; grandchildren: Kendra (Willie) Sipes, Kevin (Megan) Gibson, Josh Reynolds, Jenna Reynolds, and Daniel (Jennifer) Duncan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Smith; her mother, V. Dermeris Smith; and one brother.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Perdue officiating. Graveside services will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 7301 Georgetown Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 14, 2019