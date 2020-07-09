Mayann Donovan
Anderson - Mayann Donovan, 85, Anderson, and formerly of Parker City, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born Friday, April 5, 1935, in Parker City, the daughter of George Warren and Mabel Mae (Deeds) Adams. Mayann was blessed with a wonderful family. Her family meant everything to her and she was always checking on them, "where are you?", "what are you doing?", "are you O.K.?". She enjoyed spending time with her family and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mayann was a certified E.M.T., drove a school bus, and years ago worked at Merchants Bank. She was an avid NCAA Women's Basketball fan and another favorite pastime was watching "Law and Order" on TV. She even graduated from Clown School and her clown name was Pansy. Mayann grew up in the Parker Friends Quaker Church and more recently she attended the East Side Church of God in Anderson.
Survivors include her children, Tim (wife, Kerri) Donovan, Tammy (husband, Eddie) Stephens, Tom (wife, Becky) Donovan, and Tracy (husband, Steve) Blankenship; grandchildren, Angela (husband, Aaron) Day, Allen (wife, Kristen) Donovan, Jacob (wife, Liz) Donovan, Hannah Stephens, Cris (wife, Lorri) Loser, Tony (wife, Barbara) Loser, Korey Blankenship, Adrienne Blankenship, and Isaiah Blankenship; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her great-grand-dog, Homer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mabel M. Adams; her husband of forty-six years, Robert Donovan, who passed away on November 12, 1999; her brother, Willard Smith; and her sisters, Annetta Morgan, and (infant) Mary Adams.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Jason Fries officiating. Burial and graveside services will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
