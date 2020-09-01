1/1
Mearl Edward Guinn
Mearl Edward Guinn

Yorktown - Mearl Edward Guinn, 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Mearl was born April 12, 1933, in Reed Station, the son of Ray and Oakley (Davis) Guinn. He graduated from Yorktown High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956, during the Korean War. Mearl met his wife Judith Wasinger while stationed at Smoky Hill Air Force Base in Salina, Kansas.

Mr. Guinn was a Salesman for Hilgemeyer Frozen Foods, the Farris Company, and Cadillac Coffee for many years. He retired from Yorktown Tool and Die.

Mearl was an active member of Reed Station Christian Church, where he led the singing. He also sang in various nursing homes, entertaining the residents. Mearl also enjoyed watching sports and playing cards.

Mr. Guinn is survived by three children, Jeffery (Diana) Guinn, Cynthia "Cindy" Guinn, and Penelope "Penny" (Jerry) Garrett; eight grandchildren, Syreeta (Rick) Willis, Marta Guinn, Matt Guinn, Adam Garrett, Jeremiah Guinn, Nicholas Guinn, Aubrey (Andrew) Hamilton, Christina (Zach) Dunsmore, Sarah (Josh) Rench; ten great grandchildren, Cage (Madison) Willis, Xander Willis, Ashby Willis, Blaze Leisure, Beckett Smith, Grace Guinn, Lilo Dunsmore, Mavery Guinn, Oakley Rench, and Dory Dunsmore; brother, Don (Judi) Guinn; three sisters, Ruby Martin, Sharon (Jerry) Puckett and Wanda Moore; two sisters-in-law, Anita Guinn and Carol Ward; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step father, Harold Ward; wife Judith Guinn; granddaughter, Darina Guinn; grandson, Matthew Guinn; two brothers, James Guinn and Dick Ward; sister, Linda White; and two brothers-in-law, Bert Martin and Jerry Moore.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., with Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the American Heritage Healthcare providers for their wonderful care of Mr. Guinn.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), VARO Federal Building, 575 N. Pennsylvania Street, Ste.324, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
