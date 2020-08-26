Megan N. Redwine
Richmond - Megan N. Redwine, age 32 of Richmond and formerly of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond following a brief illness and lifelong health challenges. She was born August 27, 1987 in Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of Terry Lee and Virginia Diane (Ray) Redwine. Megan was a 2007 graduate of Muncie South Side High School. In school, Megan enjoyed watching all of the drama club practices and performances. She liked to listen to different kinds of music, but especially enjoyed listening to Christian music. Megan also enjoyed reading, especially her bible and drawing anything related to animals. Anyone who knew Megan knew she absolutely adored and loved her cat "Black". Megan loved her family very much, but she loved her daddy more than anything in the world. Megan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Megan's family includes her mother, Virginia D. Redwine of Alabama; step-mother, Cheryl Redwine of Elwood; brother, Dustin S. (wife Jackie) Redwine of Cincinnati, OH; half-brother, Lloyd (wife Desaray) Dahlin of Panama City, FL; 2 step brothers, Joe C. Hardebeck of New Jersey and Chris W. Hardebeck of Noblesville; 2 uncles, Ryan (wife Tammy) Redwine and Kerry Redwine; 8 nieces and nephews, Aubrey Redwine, Rylee Redwine, Rowan Redwine, Zoey Hardebeck, Adalie Hardebeck, Christopher Hardebeck II, Kahla Goodman, and T.J. Goodman; and several cousins. Megan was preceded in death by her father, Terry Lee Redwine.
A private family inurnment celebrating Megan's life will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery in Munice. Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Megan's final arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Arf Animal Rescue in Muncie through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com
.