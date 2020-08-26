1/1
Megan N. Redwine
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan N. Redwine

Richmond - Megan N. Redwine, age 32 of Richmond and formerly of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond following a brief illness and lifelong health challenges. She was born August 27, 1987 in Bradenton, Florida, the daughter of Terry Lee and Virginia Diane (Ray) Redwine. Megan was a 2007 graduate of Muncie South Side High School. In school, Megan enjoyed watching all of the drama club practices and performances. She liked to listen to different kinds of music, but especially enjoyed listening to Christian music. Megan also enjoyed reading, especially her bible and drawing anything related to animals. Anyone who knew Megan knew she absolutely adored and loved her cat "Black". Megan loved her family very much, but she loved her daddy more than anything in the world. Megan will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Megan's family includes her mother, Virginia D. Redwine of Alabama; step-mother, Cheryl Redwine of Elwood; brother, Dustin S. (wife Jackie) Redwine of Cincinnati, OH; half-brother, Lloyd (wife Desaray) Dahlin of Panama City, FL; 2 step brothers, Joe C. Hardebeck of New Jersey and Chris W. Hardebeck of Noblesville; 2 uncles, Ryan (wife Tammy) Redwine and Kerry Redwine; 8 nieces and nephews, Aubrey Redwine, Rylee Redwine, Rowan Redwine, Zoey Hardebeck, Adalie Hardebeck, Christopher Hardebeck II, Kahla Goodman, and T.J. Goodman; and several cousins. Megan was preceded in death by her father, Terry Lee Redwine.

A private family inurnment celebrating Megan's life will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery in Munice. Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Megan's final arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Arf Animal Rescue in Muncie through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Copher - Fesler - May Funeral Home - Elwood
415 South Anderson Street /
Elwood, IN 46036
(765) 552-6612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Copher - Fesler - May Funeral Home - Elwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 26, 2020
We offer our deepest condolences during this difficult time
The Staff of Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home
August 25, 2020
Andy and I are so very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in sweet memories.
Lynda and Andy Kerr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved