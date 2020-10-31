Megan Nicole Krzmarzick
February 14, 1985 - September 28th, 2020
God blessed this world with Megan Nicole on a sunny Valentine's Day in Honolulu, Hawaii. This Beauty grew up loving and being loved and cherished by her family and friends. Meg attended Shenandoah Elementary and Sulphur Springs Christian Church and loved her time at Hi-Way 3 Hardware with her Grandma and Grandpa Sharp. After moving with her family to North Carolina, she was active in the homeschool community and traveled across country on many adventures including Mexico where they served as missionaries. Meg was an accomplished pianist at the age of 15 and had a dozen piano students of her own and with a passion for reading and writing became one of the youngest newspaper reporters at the Nogales International at 16.
Megan received her Bachelors in Journalism and Art History from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Arizona State University, earned her Master in Art Administration from the University of Oregon and worked in the field of marketing and social media. Megan followed her passion as a visual artist living and working in Portland, Oregon. She specialized in painting abstracts on paper and canvas with her pieces selling as quickly as she painted them with thousands of followers on social media @messengerbird where she inspired us with her art and writing (soon to be a book). Becoming an artist was her love and her dream was to open a studio where art and learning would be inspired in others. Her websites include megankrzmarzickart.com
and abstractdaises.com
where she highlights women artists all over the world. For a special season she had a studio called Humanities Department.
Meg was featured on local news channels in Portland, podcasts and in an award winning Filminute 2017 documentary. She fought for the marginalized to bring justice for all using the proceeds from her painting to support these causes. She was generous, always making sure everyone knew they were beautiful, loved and valued and shared honestly about her battle with breast cancer and leukemia.
Meg loved traveling, fashion, roller skating, playing piano, creating beautiful presentations of food & wine, dancing and music, climbing mountains, nature and hiking. She fulfilled her dream of going to Paris and climbing Mt. St. Helens in the snow. Her love for the colors of the desert sky and landscape can be seen in her creative works.
Meg is preceded in death by her father, Donald Blankenship, Grandfathers, John Sharp ,Tom Vance of Muncie, Grandmother Hannah Thompson of Montgomery, Alabama, uncle, Daniel Vance and great grandparents, Minor & Crystal Burgess, Charles & Juanita Vance. Megan is survived by her best friend and mother, Rev. Tammy Hallam (Vance) and husband Jack, step-father, grandmother, Toni Sharp, aunt, Debbie Huston, cousins, Cale Huston, Katie Huston, Sam Huston and numerous great aunts and cousins. She also leaves behind a special group of friends she called her family too numerous to count.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Eden Church in Muncie, Indiana on Saturday, November 7th at 4 p.m. with a reception at Tonne Winery from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to Mending the Soul or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. www.mendingthesoul.org
"The only things I ever wanted was to live a long time, to give back to people, and to be in love forever." - Megan Krzmarzick