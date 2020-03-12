|
Melba J. May
Munice - Melba J. May, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Union City, Indiana on May 19, 1929 the daughter of Ralph and Mildred (Furrow) Cox. She graduated Ridgeville High School in 1947 after which she earned her license in cosmetology from Warner Beauty College in Ft. Wayne. After raising her children, Melba worked as a secretary for Champion Homebuilders and retired from there in 1993. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sunday breakfasts at grandma and grandpa's house are a fond memory, and she will be sorely missed by her family circle.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 70 years, Rex May; her children, Randy May (Melody), and Janet Smithson (Edward); grandchildren, Sean May (Tim Oren), Shelby May, Heather Wood (Justin), Linda Tharp (Eric), Leslie Sanders (Lance), Louella Cooper (Scott), and Cody May; great grandchildren, Chandler and Jordan Tucker, Maeley and Mabrey Wood, Palmer Perry, Abby and Jack Cooper, Madelyn and Maxwell Tharp, Jonathan, Levi, Seth, Price and Alexus Sanders, and Taylor May; a brother, Keith Cox (Alice); and several nieces and nephews.
Melba was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Mildred Cox; and a son, Bill May.
There will be a private burial on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Family and friends may call starting at 12:00 noon at the Farmland Congregational Christian Church, 210 N. Main Street, Farmland, Indiana 47340 followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverand Dr. Gary Taylor officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart & , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 in memory of Melba.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020