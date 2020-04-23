|
Melba J. May
Muncie - Melba J. May, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The private burial and public Celebration of Life service planned for May 9, 2020 at the Farmland Congregational Christian Church has been postponed until a later date due to the current covid-19 restrictions. A future date will be announced for the service.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020