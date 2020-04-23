Services
Melba J. May

Melba J. May Obituary
Melba J. May

Muncie - Melba J. May, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The private burial and public Celebration of Life service planned for May 9, 2020 at the Farmland Congregational Christian Church has been postponed until a later date due to the current covid-19 restrictions. A future date will be announced for the service.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
