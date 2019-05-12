Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Greenwalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa (Horr) Greenwalt


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melissa (Horr) Greenwalt Obituary
Melissa Greenwalt (Horr)

Haines City, FL - Born in Muncie Indiana on January 18th, 1951. to Wilbur & MaryAlyce Horr (Badders). Melissa graduated from Southside Highschool (Muncie) in 1969 and attended Ambers Beauty College. She worked in the beauty business for many years. After retirement, she moved to Florida with her husband where she became an avid golfer. Her first love was the beach, where she spent countless hours soaking up the sun. She will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved her. Melissa passed away on April 27, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Cancer. Melissa is survived by her husband of 47 years Kenneth Greenwalt (Florida) and her son Kevin (Toledo Oh). Burial will be at Elm Ridge Cemetery Muncie Indiana.
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.