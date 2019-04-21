Melissa Livingston Gregory



Muncie - Melissa Livingston Gregory, 45, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.



She was born November 23, 1973, in Muncie, the daughter of Tom and Clara (Rench) Livingston. Melissa graduated from Delta High School in 1992.



Melissa was a clerk at Gas America (now Speedway) on the corner of Wheeling and Riggin for several years. She became a stay-at-home mother after her two sons were born.



Melissa was in the color guard in high school, where she participated in tap jazz, gymnastics and ballet. She enjoyed playing softball and vacationing with her family to Dale Hollow Lake where she enjoyed competitive water skiing with her dad.



Melissa is survived by two sons, Dustin Livingston and Dylon Gregory; her mother, Clara Livingston; her sister, Teresa Bowen (Rhonda); a granddaughter, Raylynn Livingston; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends who loved her compassion and caring spirit, and her willingness to help others.



She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Livingston, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Shan Sheridan officiating.



Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 am until service time at Noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



