Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Livingston Gregory


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melissa Livingston Gregory Obituary
Melissa Livingston Gregory

Muncie - Melissa Livingston Gregory, 45, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a sudden illness.

She was born November 23, 1973, in Muncie, the daughter of Tom and Clara (Rench) Livingston. Melissa graduated from Delta High School in 1992.

Melissa was a clerk at Gas America (now Speedway) on the corner of Wheeling and Riggin for several years. She became a stay-at-home mother after her two sons were born.

Melissa was in the color guard in high school, where she participated in tap jazz, gymnastics and ballet. She enjoyed playing softball and vacationing with her family to Dale Hollow Lake where she enjoyed competitive water skiing with her dad.

Melissa is survived by two sons, Dustin Livingston and Dylon Gregory; her mother, Clara Livingston; her sister, Teresa Bowen (Rhonda); a granddaughter, Raylynn Livingston; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends who loved her compassion and caring spirit, and her willingness to help others.

She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Livingston, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Shan Sheridan officiating.

Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 am until service time at Noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now