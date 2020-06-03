Melissa "Missy" Steward
Muncie - Melissa "Missy" Steward, 52, Muncie, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 21, 1968 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of the late Ralph and Martha (Parrott) Vester. Missy was a 1987 graduate of Moore H.S. in Moore, Oklahoma.
Missy walked through this world caring about everyone in her life. She had an abundance of love especially for all the children, whether they were hers, her relatives or children she interacted with. She loved all things Mickey Mouse and she managed to convey her sense of childlike wonder to everyone she held dear.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Lester Steward; son, Lester "Louie" Steward Jr.; brother-in-law, James Lenox Sr.; niece, Heather Warren, (husband-Brett); nephew, James Lenox Jr., (wife-Samantha); two best friends, Donna Young and Christina Mosher; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Martha Vester; and her sister, Roberta "Cris" Lenox.
Services will be held at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with Pastor Steve Huddleston officiating.
Calling will be held at the mortuary from 12:00 p.m. on Saturday until the time of service.
Cremation will follow at Parson Mortuary Cremation Center.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.