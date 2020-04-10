Resources
Melva (Austin) Keys

Melva (Austin) Keys Obituary
Melva (Austin) Keys

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Melva (Austin) Keys, age 95, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away at her daughter's home in Masury, OH.

She was born in Winchester, Indiana on December 1, 1924 to Harold and Sylvia (Brumfield) Austin.

She was married to Frank for 71.5 years. With Frank singing and her on the organ, they led music in three different churches for almost 70 years. She opened her home and heart to many people and was greatly loved by all who came in contact with her. Her life motto was "clean hands and a pure heart" her favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm and her favorite day was Sunday. She loved her Lord and is with Him now.

Melva is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Rev. Martin) Gentzler; grandchildren, Jennifer Rebecca (Kevin) Zolnier and Wesley Martin Gentzler and great-grandchildren, Ryan, Katie, Zakary Zolnier and Troy Gentzler.

Besides her parents, Melva was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Keys; children, Rose Annette Keys and Curtis Geron Keys; grandson, Daggar Dymon Keys and siblings, Wilma (Rev. Roger) Ward, Faith (Rev. David) Holstein and Ray (Jo) Austin.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to Rebecca Gentzler, 7854 1ST ST, Masury, OH 44438.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
