Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Muncie: Melvin Smith passed away on June 19, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie. Melvin was born on July 29, 1925 in Cape Girardeau Missouri to Nellie and Avery Smith attending school in Arkansas. Melvin proudly served his country as a tank driver in southern France and Germany. He earned two Bronze Service Stars and a Purple Heart during the World War Two Campaign. He married the love of his life Lois Shores in 1945 and they were married for 71 years until her passing in 2016. Melvin retired from Warner Gear (Borg Warner) after more than forty years of service.

Surviving Melvin are children: Daniel Smith, Sandra Hahn, Deborah (Richard) Tudor, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. His five grandchildren: Stephanie Hahn, Christopher (Angela) Hahn, Jeremiah (Caitlin) Hahn, Daniel (Beth) Tudor, and Natalie (Jon) Guzman with 10 great-grandchildren will miss him also.

His parents, loving wife Lois, three Brothers and one sister preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie at 1:00 pm on June 24, 2019 with Chaplain Gary Scott officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery Muncie.

Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 22, 2019
