Melvin Foster Wolfe
Melvin Foster Wolfe was born September 21, 1944 in Muncie, IN. to Lacomas Ezell Wolfe Sr. and Vivenna (Collins) Wolfe. He departed this life on January 3, 2020.
Foster attended Muncie Community Schools and was employed at General Motors for 36 years and he served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 overseas in Germany.
Foster enjoyed listening to jazz, he enjoyed fishing, grilling, was an avid sports fan and spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish in his memory his lovely wife of 52 years Emma Jean (Montgomery) Wolfe, his two sons Marq Montgomery (Dianne) of Indianapolis, Benson Wolfe of Muncie, and his daughter Robin Wolfe of Muncie, his nine grandchildren Teresa Bradley of Indianapolis, Jeremi Bumpus of Paducah, KY, Peyge Wolfe (Luis) and Peyton Wolfe of San Antonio, TX, Adrian Curry of Phoenix, AZ, Jalen and Jenna Wolfe of Muncie Áine Montgomery of Indianapolis, two great-grandkids, Zion Wolfe of Anderson and Jade Bumpus of Paducah, KY, brother Lacomas Ezell Wolfe Jr. (Sweetpea) of Muncie, and sister Wilma Wolfe Harris of Houston, TX. He has a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Lacomas Ezell Wolfe Sr. and Vivenna Wolfe, sister Greta Wolfe, brother Jimmie Wolfe, maternal grandparents Charles and Colene Northington, paternal grandparents Cordies and Essie Wolfe, and his mother and father in law Albert Montgomery Sr. and Lula Mae Montgomery (Becky). Services will be held Saturday January 18, 2020 At Union Missionary Baptist Church 1100 N. Macedonia Ave. Muncie, IN. Calling will be 10am til Noon. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to The , https://www.kidney.org/ Thank you.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020