Meredith Merrill Church
Anderson - Meredith Merrill Church died on December 11, 2019, at his home in Anderson, Indiana at the age of 97.
He was born on July 28, 1922, at home in Indianapolis. His parents were Reverend Dallas and Lorene (Hughbanks) Church. As the son of a Methodist minister, Meredith spent his childhood years with his family serving pastorates in a number of communities including Indianapolis, Mt. Etna, Noblesville, Centerville, and Anderson. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1940 and started what became a 45 year career with General Motors as an assembly room sweeper at Guide Lamp. It was there that he met his first wife and the mother of his four children, Lois Anne Denton Church. They married on Sept. 6, 1942 and shortly after he was drafted and began service during World War II with the United States Army Air Corp. He was assigned to a bomber group stationed near Harwich, England, and served there until the end of the War in Europe. Following his discharge in October of 1945, he returned to Anderson and met his 18 month old son for the first time! He continued his career at General Motors serving at Guide Lamp, Delco Battery and Delco Remy. He concluded his career in January of 1985 as the personnel director of Fisher Guide Division of General Motors. Following the death of Lois in October of 1989, he married Betty Jane Martin Groff, a life-long friend, in 1990 and their marriage of nearly 30 years was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren to whom, along with their children, they were devoted. Together they traveled the world and enjoyed their families and many special friends.
Meredith led a life of service to others. His natural leadership abilities were called upon by many organizations during his life and his dedication to serving others continued well into his nineties. He held numerous leadership roles in the several churches he attended during his life including Anderson Park Place Church of God, College Avenue Methodist Church in Muncie, and 1st Methodist Church of Anderson. He became active in the Boy Scouts of America as a Scouter and in the course of serving in a number of important leadership roles, he earned the Silver Beaver award and the Silver Antelope award. He was active with the YMCA in Anderson, the Personnel Association of Muncie-Delaware County, the Society of Retired Executives (SCORE) and Tourist Club of Anderson. He was especially committed to his service with St. Johns Health System (now Ascension St. Vincent's) where he served as Chairman of the Board for many years. He was a long time member of Anderson Country Club and he was an avid golfer. Among many travels with friends across the country and around the world, he enjoyed trips to the Masters Golf Tournament many times.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Denton Church, and his siblings, Leonard, Eldon and Manson Church.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Martin Groff, his sister Mae Ellen Gale, his children Douglas D. Church (Kathy),; Anne E. Morton (Ted); Patricia M. Arne (Bob); and Deborah L. Miller; his stepchildren Martin Groff (Karen); and Gina Wardlaw (Russ); his grandchildren Julia Kozicki (Jeff); Jay Church (Hillary); Marc Morton; John Arne (Heather); Bridget Johnson (Jason); David Arne (Jennifer); Beth Metelko (John); Margaret Miller (Aaron Hayes); Allison Miller (Nick Robbins); Christopher Miller (Isabel Bryan Barks); Peyton Groff, Dustin Groff, Jama Haggard (Ryan) and Kari Miller (Chris); and his great grandchildren; JD Kozicki, Josh Kozicki, Zeb Church, Franny Church, Sasha Morton, Caleb Johnson, Nolan Johnson, Megan Johnson, Rose Metelko, Cecelia Metelko, Meredith Metelko, Margot Miller Van Hassel, Kaylee Haggard, Kennadee Haggard, Keightley Miller and Scarlet Miller.
His family is deeply grateful for his love and the faithful, generous, kind example he set as a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. We are also deeply grateful for the wonderful care givers and staff at Primrose for their genuine love and affection. He loved all of you!
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, gifts to the following in Meredith's memory would be appreciated to 1st Methodist Church of Anderson; Anderson University designated for the Lois Anne Denton Church Scholarship Fund St. Vincent's Hospital Anderson Children's Clinic or Boy Scouts of America, Crossroads Council.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 16th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 South Rangeline Road; 229 South Rangeline Road in Anderson. A final visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning the 17th with the funeral service following at 10:30 a.m. at the 1st United Methodist Church; 1215 Jackson Street, Anderson. Graveside services will follow immediately at East Maplewood Cemetery.
