Merle Case
Muncie - Merle Case, 89, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his son's residence, with family by his side. He was born on December 13, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to the late William Ray and Billie (Austin) Case.
Merle was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1951-1959. Merle was a diesel mechanic for Weatherly Tours of Anderson, Indiana as well as ABC Coach Lines of Muncie, Indiana. He loved to fish, camp, and take spur-of-the-moment travel trips.
Merle is survived by his loving and devoted children: Judith (Ed) Lovett, David (Sheila) Case, Danny Case, Pamela (Roger) Whitted, Billy (Cynthia) Case, and Douglas (Emily) Case; brothers: Richard (Sandy) Case and Bobby (Ben) Case; sister: Doris Buck; half-sister, Edie Kay Isenberg; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Jimmy, Pete, and Raymond; sister: Bonnie; and a great-grandchild.
Due to our recent environmental health state, funeral matters will be held privately for the family. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020