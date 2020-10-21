1/1
Merlyn F. Houk Jr.
Merlyn F. Houk, Jr.

Muncie - Merlyn F. Houk, Jr., 78, of Muncie, passed away suddenly at home October 16, 2020. He was born in Marion on October 18, 1941 to Merlyn F. Houk, Sr. and Goldia M. (West) Houk.

Merlyn was a lifelong resident of Muncie and was married to Bonita Houk for 52 years. He worked for many years at Quality Farm and Fleet and retired from American Stamping Company. He had been a certified master mechanic. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, racing, and fixing all things broken.

Merlyn is survived by his wife, Bonita Houk; daughter, Kristina Houk; son-in-law, Mark Sawrie; son, Mark Houk; and sisters, Joyce Ozbun, Jacqueline Carroll, and Donna Adams.

Merlyn was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Houk and parents, Merlyn F. Houk, Sr. and Goldia M. (West) Houk

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 4:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
